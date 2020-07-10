Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): An inquiry will be conducted against some police personnel who were found partying on a boat in Brahmaputra River in Assam on Thursday amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown, said state Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Thursday.

"As soon as we heard about the incident, we handed the case over to a police commissioner and gave directions to conduct an inquiry and initiate disciplinary proceedings. We have transferred all the individuals involved," Krishna told ANI.

He said, "As per the Disaster Management Act, large groups are not allowed to gather in a public place. We are in the middle of a pandemic and it is terrible that the police have flouted the lockdown rules when they should be setting an example for others."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam currently has a total of 14,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 5,284 active cases and 8,726 recoveries.

So far, 22 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

