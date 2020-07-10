Kanpur, July 10: Minutes after the notorious gangster was confirmed dead in a police encounter, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president attacked the Yogi Adityanath government. Apart from Akhilesh, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at UP government.

Attacking the state government, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Actually this car is not overturned, the government has been saved from turning over the secret." Vikas Dubey Dead, Says Police; UP Police Shoot Gangster As 'He Tried to Escape' After Vehicle of Convoy Bringing Him to Kanpur Overturned.

Here's what Akhilesh Yadav said:

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Expressing similar opinion, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hits out at UP government. He took to Twitter and wrote, "As expected the people who made fun of this tweet are quietly washing off copious amounts of egg of their faces."

Here's what Omar Abdullah wrote:

As expected the people who made fun of this tweet are quietly washing off copious amounts of egg of their faces. https://t.co/vZtstzcrY3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after Vikas Dubey's encounter. She took to Twitter and wrote, "The culprit is over, what about the crime and the people who protected it?"

Here's what she said:

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said that dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter as he attempted to flee when the car overturned. He added that four policemen were also injured.

Kanpur SP West informed that Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after a car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen, the SP added. Dubey was injured in retaliatory firing by police after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).