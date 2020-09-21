Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) Sixteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Assam on Monday taking the death toll to 578, while 2,640 new positive cases pushed the tally to 1,59,320, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma also said that 1,795 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 1,29,130. "As a result of selfless efforts of our doctors and health officials, our recovery rate is 81.05 per cent," the minister tweeted.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two each from Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Jorhat and one each from Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Hojai, the minister said. The 2,640 new positive cases included 574 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 240 from Jorhat, 206 from Lakhimpur and 198 from Golaghat. The new cases were detected out of 35,603 samples tested during the day. The number of such tests conducted in the state so far is 29,61,965, he said. The state now has 29,609 active cases while three have migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 1,081 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five medical college and hospitals in the state till date.

