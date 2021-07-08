Guwahati, Jul 8 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 caseload mounted to 5,27,200 on Thursday as 2,644 more people tested positive for the infection while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,764, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Lakhimpur district reported the highest number of new cases at 285, followed by 280 in Golaghat, 173 in Sonitpur, and 168 in Kamrup Metro.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 21,701.

Of the 21 fatalities, three deaths were reported each from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Sonitpur, two each from Bishwanath, Karbi Anglong, and Sivasagar. Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, and Tinsukia reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.90 per rcent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The state now has 21,701 active cases and 4,99,388 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, 2,946 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day and the current recovery rate is 94.72 per cent. The new cases were detected out of 1,06,760 tests conducted on Thursday. So far, 1,57,53,663 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Assam.

As many as 77,29,814 people have been administered the vaccine in the state, of whom 13,20,864 have received both doses.

