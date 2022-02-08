Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday registered 431 new COVID-19 cases, 126 less than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 7,22,368, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

It said that eight more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the death toll to 6,579.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Violence: Delhi High Court To Continue Hearing On Batch Of Petitions On February 16.

The positivity rate declined marginally to 1.28 per cent from 1.55 per cent on Monday.

The state tested 33,675 samples for COVID-19 during the day against Monday's 35,952.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps; Matter Taken Up With Company, No Response Yet.

The total number of samples tested so far in the state is 2,80,81,186.

The number of active cases now is 6,265.

The bulletin said that Dibrugarh and Sonitpur reported two deaths each while Cachar, Chirang, Goalpara and Golaghat registered one death each.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest fresh positive cases at 106 followed by 25 in Kamrup and 21 each in Dibrugarh and Jorhat during the day.

Altogether 1,246 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of cured people to 7,08,177. The bulletin said 1,60,976 beneficiaries were inoculated during the day, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 4,20,63,391.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)