Srinagar, February 8: The Facebook and Instagram handles of the Indian Army's Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps have been blocked by the service provider for nearly a week now, source said on Tuesday. The two handles were created by the strategically important 15 Corps to counter and negate propaganda unleashed from across the border and to apprise the people of the real situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources said the matter has been taken up with the service provider, but there has been no response so for although the two handles remained closed for nearly a week on Tuesday. Chinar Corps in Collaboration With Putin Balan Group Inaugurates High Mast National Flag Shopian in Republic Day.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed", read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of 15 Corps.

Both Facebook and Instagram are owned by the same company. Under normal conditions, the page/account on Facebook and Instagram is blocked if the user does not follow the regulations of the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).