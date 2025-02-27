Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 27 (ANI): In continuation of its anti-narcotics operations, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized 2,40,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 24 crore in Tripura in two consecutive days.

On February 26, 2025, based on specific intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs intercepted unclaimed baggage aboard Train No. 12098 (Shatabdi Express) at Ambassa, Tripura. A thorough search led to the recovery of 1,50,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 15 crore in the international market. The seized contraband has been handed over to Customs for further legal proceedings.

In another coordinated operation with DRI on 27 February, a joint team intercepted a goods truck (No. TR 01 AU 1710) loaded with cement bags coming from Shillong at Teliamura, Tripura. Upon inspection, 90,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 9 crore, were recovered. Additionally, an individual who was a resident of Belonia, South Tripura, was apprehended. The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to DRI for further legal action.

These successful interdictions are part of Assam Rifles' ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and align with the state government's mission of a Nasha Mukt Tripura. Notably, Assam Rifles has conducted 21 successful operations since January 2025, leading to the recovery of contraband worth Rs 95.56 crore.

The security forces have been conducting large-scale anti-drug operations in the state, which is indicative of busting the cross-border drug cartels and significantly cutting down the drug trade.

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with sister agencies, remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling narcotics networks and ensuring a safer Tripura.

Earlier on February 23, Assam Rifles nabbed two individuals with 57.69 grams of heroin worth Rs 40.38 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei district, an official statement said.

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with representatives of the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered the heroin in the general area of Lunglei town. Based on specific intelligence input, the joint team intercepted a scooter and recovered the drugs.

The two nabbed accused were identified as K Lalrinchhana, 28, resident of village Salem, Lunglei District, and Vanlalruati, 23, village Ramthar, Lunglei District. The recovered narcotics and the individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lunglei, for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

