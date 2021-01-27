Aizawl, January 27: The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation seized heroin worth Rs 42.80 lakh and arrested two persons from here on Wednesday, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Acting on a tip-off personnel of Assam Rifles, officials of excise and narcotics department carried out a joint operation in Zemabawk locality of Aizawl and recovered 107 grams of heroin, 72 cans of foreign made beer and 5,000 packets of foreign cigarette, the statement said. Two persons were arrested for possessing the contraband, it said. NCB Arrests 2 Sri Lankans in Chennai in International Drugs Racket Case.

While the seized heroin was valued at Rs 42.80 lakh, foreign cigarettes were worth Rs 12.50 lakh and the value of beer was Rs 36,000, it said. Both the accused and contraband were handed over to excise and narcotics department, the statement added.

