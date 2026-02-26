Mumbai, February 26: South Korean prosecutors have upgraded charges to murder against a 21-year-old woman after forensic analysis revealed she used artificial intelligence to research how to kill with prescription drugs. The suspect, identified only by her surname Kim, is accused of drugging three men in separate incidents, leading to two deaths and one serious injury in what local media have termed the "Gangbuk motel serial deaths". It is reported that Kim killed the men who "wronged her".

Initially arrested on lesser charges of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death, Kim now faces murder, special injury, and narcotics violations. The shift in the prosecution's strategy follows the discovery of a digital trail that investigators say proves premeditation and a clear intent to kill. Seoul Subway Horror: Upset Over His Divorce Case, Man Sets Fire to Moving Train in South Korea; Video Goes Viral.

Digital Trail of Intent Leads to Kim's Arrest

The pivotal evidence in the case emerged from a forensic examination of Kim's smartphone. According to police reports, Kim used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to inquire about the lethal potential of mixing benzodiazepines - a class of sedative medication - with alcohol.

Investigators found that Kim had asked the AI specific questions, including: “What happens if you take sleeping pills with alcohol?” and “How much would be considered dangerous?” Further queries reportedly asked if such a combination could be fatal. While Kim admitted to putting the drugs in the victims' drinks, she initially claimed she did not know the doses were lethal and only intended to help them sleep. Prosecutors, however, argue the chat logs demonstrate she was "fully aware" of the potential consequences.

The 'Motel Serial Deaths' Timeline

The investigation details a chilling pattern of behavior across several months:

December 2025: Kim allegedly targeted her then-partner in a cafe parking lot in Namyangju, giving him a drink laced with sedatives. He lost consciousness but eventually survived.

January 28, 2026: Kim checked into a motel in Seoul's Gangbuk district with a man in his 20s. She reportedly left alone two hours later; the man was found dead the following evening.

February 9, 2026: In a nearly identical scenario, Kim checked into another motel with a second man in his 20s. He was discovered dead two days later.

Police allege that after the first survival, Kim methodically increased the dosage of the drugs for the subsequent victims. Sinkhole in Seoul: Biker Dies After Being Swallowed by Sinkhole in South Korea; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Concealment and Social Media Activity

Beyond the AI searches, Kim's behavior following the incidents has drawn scrutiny. After her final victim collapsed on February 9, she reportedly sent a KakaoTalk message to his phone, thanking him for "chicken and taxi fare" and claiming he had simply fallen asleep while watching a movie. Authorities believe these messages were a calculated attempt to create a false alibi. Remarkably, Kim remained highly active on social media throughout the period of the crimes. Forensic data showed she continued posting selfies and interacting with followers on Instagram until just 30 minutes before her arrest on February 10.

Who Is Kim? All About Serial Killer Arrested in South Korea

The arrest of Kim, a 22-year-old South Korean woman dubbed the "Motel Serial Killer," has triggered a national obsession due to the chilling contrast between her mundane social media presence and the calculated nature of her alleged crimes. Prosecutors allege that Kim methodically researched lethal drug dosages using ChatGPT, specifically inquiring about the fatal effects of mixing benzodiazepines with alcohol before targeting three men in various motels and a cafe parking lot. The case has captivated the public not only because of the rare profile of a young female serial killer but also due to her behavior following the deaths; she reportedly sent "thank you" messages to her deceased victims to create false alibis and continued to post casual selfies on Instagram up until 30 minutes before her arrest.

