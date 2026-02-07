Mumbai, February 7: In a move aimed at addressing the mounting backlog of cases, the Gauhati High Court has officially designated the first and third Saturdays of every month as regular working days for the year 2026. The decision, outlined in the High Court’s annual calendar, applies to its Principal Seat in Guwahati as well as its permanent benches in Kohima, Aizawl, and Itanagar. This administrative shift marks a departure from the traditional five-day work week and aligns with a broader push across the Indian judiciary to increase the number of annual sittings to expedite the disposal of long-pending matters.

Strategy to Reduce Case Pendency

The decision to incorporate Saturdays into the regular schedule comes as high courts across India face increasing pressure to resolve millions of pending cases. By converting these previously observed holidays into working days, the Gauhati High Court aims to maximise judicial hours without extending daily court timings. Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigns From Gauhati HC Bar Association Amid Row Over Court Relocation.

According to the official 2026 notification, the High Court is slated to have approximately 210 working days for the year. The addition of the first and third Saturdays is a key component in reaching this target while still allowing for the second and fourth Saturdays to remain holidays, mirroring the schedule of many nationalised banks and government offices.

Impact on Legal Practitioners and Litigants

While the move has been welcomed by some litigants hoping for faster trial conclusions, it has sparked a conversation among the legal fraternity. Similar decisions in other jurisdictions, such as the Delhi High Court earlier this year, faced requests for reconsideration from Bar Associations citing "judicial burnout" and the physical toll on lawyers who require weekends for case preparation and administrative tasks.

However, the Gauhati High Court Registry has emphasised that the revised schedule is necessary for the efficient administration of justice. The benches are expected to function during regular hours - typically 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM - on these Saturdays, with cause lists being issued in advance as they are for weekdays.

Regional Bench Implementation

The notification clarifies that the working Saturday rule will be uniform across the High Court's jurisdiction, which covers the states of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Aizawl Bench (Mizoram): Local notifications have already confirmed that judicial officers will hold court on these specified Saturdays.

Itanagar Bench (Arunachal Pradesh): The permanent bench at Naharlagun will follow the same calendar, ensuring synchronisation across the northeastern legal system. Animal Cruelty Case Before Gauhati High Court: Assam Court Bans Buffalo and Bulbul Bird Fights During January.

Background and Precedent

This shift is part of a growing trend in the Indian legal system where Chief Justices are exploring ways to fulfil the "210-day" working quota recommended for High Courts. By utilising Saturdays, the judiciary seeks a middle ground between maintaining necessary vacation periods and providing the "continuous sitting" required to handle the influx of new filings in the post-pandemic era.

