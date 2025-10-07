Cachar (Assam) [India], October 7 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore in Cachar district, and foiled a major IED attack in Manipur's Jiribam in a separate operation, officials said on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about drug trafficking, the joint team launched an operation in the Cachar district. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj, who was transporting 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹6 crore on a scooty via Nilam Bazaar on October 6. The security forces also impounded the scooty and seized two mobile phones found in the accused's possession.

Assam Rifles has been actively leading anti-drug operations across the Northeast, conducting regular missions to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. Officials said this seizure marks another significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles foiled a potential tragedy in Jiribam district, Manipur, by recovering and safely destroying powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Acting on credible inputs, troops launched a search operation in the general area of Makha Basti in Jiribam, which led to the recovery of two IEDs weighing 12 kilograms each, three electric power sources weighing 500 grams, and 12 meters of Cordex (detonation cord).

Given the sensitive nature of the explosives, the Bomb Disposal Team safely destroyed the devices on the spot using service explosives, ensuring the safety of the local population.

Officials said the timely action averted a possible large-scale tragedy at a time when Manipur continues to face sporadic unrest. The recovery and disposal of the explosives underscore the commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and thwarting attempts to destabilise the region.

The operation highlights the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation among security agencies to ensure that Manipur's return to normalcy is not derailed by such nefarious plots. The recovery and destruction of the IEDs in Jiribam is being regarded as a significant victory in the drive to restore long-term stability to the state. (ANI)

