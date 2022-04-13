Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday to assess various developmental projects of the Central government.

During his visit, he inspected Community Health Centre (CHC) and First Referral Units (FRU) hospital at Dudhnoi. The Union Minister also met students and teachers at Dudhnoi High School and attended a review meeting with the district officials at Goalpara.

Also Read | From Tomorrow To Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

Goalpara district is one of the aspirational districts. The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018 as part of the government's effort to raise the living standards of citizens and inclusive growth for all.

A total of 117 Aspirational Districts across India have been identified by the NITI Aayog based upon composite indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure. (ANI)

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 12th Roza of Ramadan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)