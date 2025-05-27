Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): A significant milestone has been achieved by Assam government as it witnessed a sharp 81 per cent decline in child marriages across 20 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24, following a strict legal crackdown by the state government, which vowed to eradicate child marriage in by 2026

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier vowed to eliminate child marriage in Assam by 2026, and data showed significant progress in that direction.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Assam's relentless campaign to eradicate child marriage was commended during the NDA CMs' Conclave in New Delhi.

In the CMs' Conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Prime Minister appreciated Assam for his Government's vigorous and relentless efforts to eliminate child marriage in the state.

This was disclosed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing at the Assam House premises on Monday evening.

CM Sarma, who presented the state's best practice on eradicating child marriage, received approbation from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

The Chief Minister gave a detailed presentation on how the state has managed to rein in child marriage due to crackdowns by the Assam Police and with cooperation from the people at large.

Earlier, on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the Assam Chief Minister's initiative and asked the Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states to emulate Assam's good work in eradicating the menace of child marriage and ushering in a healthy nation.

Modi also asked senior officials to visit Assam to get a first-hand experience of how Assam has eliminated child marriage due to the relentless and concerted efforts of a dedicated police force.

In the day-long conclave, Chief Ministers of other NDA-ruled states showcased their best practices in diverse areas, including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women's empowerment, and sports.

However, this significant milestone was achieved after the state government launched Assam's most comprehensive policy to fight Child Marriage--the Nijut Moina Scheme during a programme at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati last year.

They launched a multi-phase operation against child marriages, including arrests, awareness drives, and community engagement efforts in August 2024.

Under the scheme, 10 lakh girls (one million- Nijut Moina) will be supported with financial grants as admission incentives to continue their education to higher secondary, graduation and post-graduation studies.

In the Nijut Moina Scheme, female students who have completed their higher education will get Rs 10,000 per annum, female students who have completed graduation will get Rs 12,500 per annum, and female students who have completed their post-graduation will get Rs 25,000 per annum.

Nijut Moina Scheme is a monetary scheme for female students enrolled in Government and government-aided institutions. It will act as an effective deterrent against Child Marriage. The Rs 1,500 crore Nijut Moina scheme will fortify the lives of 10 lakh girls through multiple incentives. (ANI)

