ITR Filing 2025: ITR Utilities Not Available Despite All Forms Released, What Can One Do?

Mumbai, May 27: The Income Tax Department has released all Income Tax Return (ITR) forms, ITR-1 to ITR-7, along with ITR-V and the newly introduced ITR-U form for the assessment year 2025–26. The ITR-U, notified on May 19 under the latest Finance Act, allows taxpayers to file or revise returns for up to 48 months, offering added flexibility.

However, despite the availability of these forms for download, the actual filing process has yet to begin. The reason is that the e-filing utilities, critical software tools that enable submission, have not yet been activated on the official income tax portal. New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

ITR Utilities Not Live? What Can One Do Now?

Identify the applicable ITR form.

Gather key documents, such as Form 16, TDS certificates, Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, investment proofs, and bank details.

Reconcile the AIS and TIS with the financial records.

Calculate the income and tax liability in advance.

These utilities, typically available in online, offline (Java/JSON), and Excel formats, are essential for filing. While individual taxpayers often prefer the pre-filled online utility for ease, professionals commonly use the offline and Excel versions. The Income Tax Department has not provided an official explanation for the delay, though experts suggest recent updates to the forms may be causing the holdup.

Despite the pause in e-filing, the return deadline for non-audited taxpayers remains unchanged at July 31, 2025. Historically, most filings occur in June and July, giving the department time to activate the utilities without disrupting timelines. ITR Filing 2025: Who All Need To File Their Income Tax Return by July 31? Check Details.

Once the utilities go live, early preparation will ensure a smooth and timely filing experience. Taxpayers are advised to stay alert for updates on the Income Tax Department’s website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).