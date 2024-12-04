Silchar (Assam), Dec 4 (PTI) Two stalls selling Bangladeshi goods at the global expo here were removed by the organisers after Bajrang Dal members demanded that no products from the neighbouring country be sold, citing atrocities on Hindus and other minorities there.

A team of Bajrang Dal members met the organisers and told them that no products could be sold at the expo, and all advertisement materials with the word "Bangladesh" must be removed immediately.

Bajrang Dal spokesperson Mintu Nath said, "No Bangladeshi product will be allowed to be sold in any shop in entire Cachar district as long as atrocities against the Hindus continue in the neighbouring country."

The protestors also went to the Bangladesh visa centre at Goldighi Mall and demanded that the word "Bangladesh" be removed from the signboard.

To ensure security, additional police forces were deployed at the Town Club Field, where the expo is being held, and also in and around the visa office.

"The situation is under control and a strict vigil is being maintained across the entire district to prevent any untoward incidents," a police officer said. PTI cor DG DG

