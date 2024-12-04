Jaipur, December 4: A woman in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district was subjected to severe abuse by her in-laws after they attempted to force her into converting to Christianity. The brutal torture, which lasted for days, led to a premature birth. Despite enduring severe physical and emotional torment, Panku Devi remained resolute and refused to give in to their demands.

According to reports, Panku Devi's in-laws, who had already embraced Christianity, began pressuring her to convert as well. When she resisted their demands, they resorted to extreme violence. Over the course of several days, they bound her feet and locked her in a room, subjecting her to intense physical and mental abuse. Rajasthan Horror: Labelled As Witch, 50-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod for 2 Days To Free Her From Evil Spirit in Bundi.

Distressed neighbours who witnessed the abuse alerted Panku Devi’s family about the horrific situation. Her father immediately rushed to her rescue, managing to free her from the clutches of her in-laws. He ensured that she received prompt medical attention to address the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her during the ordeal. Rajasthan Horror: Man Dies While Working in Farm in Bhilwara, His Wife and Son Die of Shock.

Following the rescue, the victim’s family, with support from members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, filed a formal complaint with the Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP). The complaint demanded swift action against the perpetrators, including a priest who was allegedly involved in the forced conversion attempt.

