Mumbai, December 4: The BBC has unveiled its 2024 list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women worldwide, with three Indian women earning a place among the honorees. Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, funerary rites pioneer Pooja Sharma, and renowned social activist Aruna Roy, who are recognised for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields, have featured in the BBC's 100 Inspiring Women list. Let's Know more about Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, and Aruna Roy.

In addition to these trailblazers, two Indian Americans—NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and 20-year-old AI expert Sneha Revanur—also feature on the prestigious list. The 2024 roster includes other global icons such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, climate advocate Adenike Oladosu, and rape survivor and activist Gisele Pelicot.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, a three-time Olympian and one of India's most accomplished wrestlers has long been a fierce advocate for women's rights in sports. This year, she made history as India’s first female wrestler to reach an Olympic final, although she was disqualified after failing the weigh-in. Phogat, who has earned medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, retired from sports to pursue politics.

She became a central figure in a high-profile protest by Indian wrestlers against the head of their federation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of sexually harassing female athletes—charges he denied. The protest, during which Phogat was detained by police, brought significant attention to issues of gender bias in Indian sports.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma, whose work has defied social norms, has been performing last rites for unclaimed bodies in Delhi for the past three years. Her decision to take on this role was inspired by a personal tragedy when she performed the funeral rites for her brother, who was killed and left unassisted. Despite facing resistance from religious leaders and her community—since such rites are traditionally performed by men—Sharma has continued her work, offering dignity to over 4,000 people from different faiths. She has used social media to share her mission and advocate for respect and equality in death.

Aruna Roy

Aruna Roy, a passionate advocate for the rights of India’s rural poor, left a promising career in civil service to work directly with marginalised communities. She co-founded the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a grassroots organisation that has been instrumental in advocating for transparency and fair wages.

Roy played a crucial role in creating the 2005 Right to Information Act, which empowers citizens to demand accountability from the government. Over her four-decade career, Roy has led numerous people-driven initiatives and received prestigious honours, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often regarded as Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

