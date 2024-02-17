Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police arrested two drug peddlers along with drugs in Guwahati on Friday evening, officials said.

In a press statement, the CPRO of Assam police said, "Based on an input, a raid was conducted at Lalmati area under Basistha police station jurisdiction by STF, Assam on Friday evening and apprehended two drug peddlers."

"The STF team recovered 29 vials containing suspected Heroin weighing about 54.5 grams, cash worth Rs 780 in possession," the CPRO of Assam police said.

The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Bhaskar Bora (24 years old) and Rajib Dey (19 years old).

The necessary formalities have been completed, said the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

