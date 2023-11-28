Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Assam will be a partner in this year's Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, a 10-day cultural extravaganza in which all tribes of the host participate, the chief ministers of the two northeastern states said on Tuesday.

Germany, the United States and Colombia have already been named as the partner countries of the event to be held early next month.

In a post on X, Rio announced that Assam is the partner state for the festival this year.

He said, "My gratitude to the Hon'ble @CMOfficeAssam Shri @himantabiswa Ji for your positive response and making this partnership a reality. Welcome, Amazing Assam to the #LandOfFestivals!"

Sarma later said it is a privilege for Assam to join hands with Nagaland for the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

"This festival has emerged as one of the greatest platforms to showcase the shared cultural heritage of North East," Sarma said, sharing the post of Rio on Assam's participation in the festival.

The event is held from December 1-10 every year at the Naga Heritage Village at Kisama, around 12 km from the state capital Kohima.

This year will witness the 24th edition of the festival, with the inaugural day coinciding with the 60th statehood day of Nagaland.

Hornbill festival is called the 'festival of festivals' as it marks the coming together of all the tribes of Nagaland to showcase their culture and traditions, and the celebration is also the culmination of all tribal festivals throughout the year.

It is also a tribute to the Hornbill bird, which is admired and revered by Nagas for its alertness and grandeur.

