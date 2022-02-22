Majuli (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Two elephants from Kaziranga were brought by the Forest Department in Majuli to drive out wandering Rhinoceros who has been stuck in rural areas of Majuli since January 28 creating ruckus over in the region.

According to sources, these rhinoceros were found wandering at Kaziranga National Park. The elephants - Laxmi Prasad and Hariprasad - have been brought to chase away these rhinoceros back to the forest.

Joyram Baruah, District Forest Officer (DFO), said, "These two elephants were earlier sent to Majuli on February 17 and the rhinoceros were chased away on February 20. Now we have found these rhinoceros have come to the village again. So we have called the elephants. We will start our operation to drive out these rhinoceros at around 3 or 4 pm. We have further taken the help of police and local NGO." (ANI)

