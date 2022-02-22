Chandigarh, Feb 22: Many residential and industrial parts of the city faced major power outages as employees of the Electricity Department went on a three-day strike from Monday night in protest against the privatisation of the department.

Most of the places have been facing snapping of power since midnight.

Even elective surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32) have been postponed.

"Most of the Industrial Area Phase I and II witnessed blackouts since Monday night. Officers are showing helplessness in restoring power. Hope they arrive at some solution for the next two days," said Chamber of Chandigarh Industries President Naveen Manglani. Power Outage in Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday Morning After Technical Fault in 400 KV EHV Substation; Electricity Likely to be Restored by 11 AM.

Officials told IANS that the situation may remain the same for two days more as 1,000 employees began a 72-hour strike on Monday night.

Residents claimed that three helpline numbers set up for registering the complaints have not been responding to the calls.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal told the media they will investigate the reasons behind the power disruption. "Action will be taken against those responsible," he added.

UT Powermen Union President Gopal Dutt Joshi blamed the winds for the disruption of power in Chandigarh.

"We have not disrupted the electricity supply, but we are on strike. Employees hired from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana probably are not able to detect the fault," he added.

