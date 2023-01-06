Dhemaji (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): A police constable was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Assam's Dhemaji district on Friday.

The arrested police constable was identified as Niran Dhar Pawe.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls High-Level Meeting, Team of Experts to Review Situation.

The officials said a complaint was received on Friday at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption with the allegation that Niran Dhar Pawe, Constable (UB) of Police of Bordoloni Out Post under Gogamukh police station in Dhemaji district was negotiating payment of a bribe from the complainant.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, as per the FIR, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 as a bribe in order to facilitate relief to her son-in-law from a criminal case being investigated in Bordoloni Out Post.

Also Read | Vishwaraj Vemala, British-Indian Doctor, Saves Co-Passenger's Life Who Almost Died of Cardiac Arrest Twice on UK-Bengaluru Air India Flight.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on the premises of Bordoloni Out Post. Constable (UB) Niran Dhar Pawe was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station under the relevant Section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)