Dispur (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam reported 465 new COVID-19 cases and 785 discharges on Monday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,06,982.

The total number of cases include 1,97,566 discharges and 932 fatalities due to the virus. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 8,481.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates: Governor Phagu Chauhan Cast His Vote at Government School in Digha.

With 45,230 new infections, India's total COVID-19 count reached 82,29,313 on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)