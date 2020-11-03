Patna, November 3: The crucial second round of electoral battle in Bihar is being held today, with a total of 94 seats going to polls. This phase of the elections holds key to the fate of an array of key candidates, including seven ministers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Among those in fray also includes CM aspirant and RJD's de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav, and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates of Bihar assembly elections 2020 phase 2 voting. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Voting in 94 Constituencies.

The data shared by the Election Commission showed 2.85 crore registered voters spread across the area where polling is scheduled to be held today. The electorate includes 1,50,33,034 male and 1,35,16,271 female voters, along with 980 transgenders.

The total number of candidates in the fray is 1,463, including 1,316 male, 146 female and one transgender. The maximum number of candidatures were filed in Maharajganj constituency, whereas, a total of 27 aspirants are in the fray. The minimum number of candidates, four, are contesting from Daraul (SC) seat.

For the smooth conduct of polls, the Election Commission has earmarked a total of 41,362 polling booths at 18,823 polling stations.

The 94 seats that are being contested in the second phase of elections are spread over the following 17 districts: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna.

In the first round of elections, held on October 28, a 54 percent voter turnout was recorded. The polling numbers came as a surprise, with a number of pollsters predicting a lower turnout due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections in Bihar is also the first major polling exercise to be conducted in India after the coronavirus outbreak. Nitish Kumar, who is leading the government in the state 2005, is hopeful of another term in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rival Mahagathbandhan-led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) aims to unseat the Nitish-led government from power.