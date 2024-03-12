Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Rajasthan's Pokhran on Tuesday said that self-reliant India in defence sector is guarantee of 'atmavishwas' (self-confidence) in the forces.

The Prime Minister, while speaking at the Exercise Bharat Shakti in Pokhran, said that the first successful flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology, which took place on Monday, is a huge step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

"In the last 10 years, the country's defence production has more than doubled, which means it is more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The youth are playing a key role in this. In the last 10 years, over 150 defence startups have started in the country, and our forces have decided to give them orders worth Rs 1,800 crore. An 'atmanirbhar' India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' in forces," the PM said.

He further said that the roar of aircraft mid-air and the valour displayed on ground during Bharat Shakti exercise is the call of a 'new India'.

"The scenes we saw today, the bravery of our three forces, is wonderful, this roar in the sky, this battle on the ground, the cry of victory echoes in all directions. This is the call of a new India...If we want to make India 'viksit', then we need to reduce our dependence on others. That's why India is focusing on 'atmanirbharta' in every sector - from edible oils to modern aircraft," PM Modi said.

The PM also said that his government has taken various steps to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector.

"The success of Make in India is in front of us. Our guns, tanks, fighter ships, helicopters, missile systems...this is 'Bharat Shakti'. From arms and ammunition, communication equipment, and cyber to space, we can experience the flight of Made in India, this is 'Bharat Shakti'. Our pilots are today flying Indian-made Tejas, fighter aircraft, advance light helicopters, light combat helicopters, this is Bharat Shakti...In the last 10 years, we have taken big steps one after the other to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector, we have made policy reforms, we have created MSME startups..." the PM added.

PM Modi along with delegates from more than 30 countries witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande welcomed all the people who came to witness the tri-service exercise.

"Today we are here to witness the display of the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces. Today tri-service will showcase the key Equipment and Weapons Systems," Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said before the beginning of the exercise.

The manifestation of the Indian Armed Forces' drive to become self-reliant can be gauged by analyzing the procurement undertaken.

Today's demonstration showcased the calibrated tactical employment of niche technology in a tri-services environment against perceived threats.

As per the government, the exercise 'Bharat Shakti' displays an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative.

It will simulate realistic, synergized, multi-domain operations displaying the integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. (ANI)

