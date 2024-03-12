New Delhi, March 12: The Delhi Police and Central Paramilitary forces continue to maintain vigil in the national capital following the implementation of Citizenship Ammendment Act. The Delhi police along with the Central Paramilitary Force on Tuesday staged flag marches in Delhi's Jagat Puri and Khureji Khas areas. Shahdara DCP Vishnu Sharma said that police are keeping a close watch on all the happening in the capital and the local police along with the central forces, are conducting surveillance across the capital to ensure the safety of citizens".

"On Monday the Home Ministry notified the rules of CAA. Peace committee meetings have been organized, and it has been told that there is no threat to Indian Muslims from this law, it is only about giving citizenship. So no one has to fear. Police are keeping a close watch and surveillance is also being done through drones, social media is being monitored" DCP Shahdara Vishnu Sharma said. Earlier today, the Delhi police along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted surveillance in the streets of Delhi as opposition parties expressed discontentment over the implementation of CAA. CAA Rules Notified: Security Tightened in Parts of Delhi After Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

The North East DCP Joy Tirkey on Monday said that the safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility. "We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss. The rules will be notified today and we were alerted by the Police Headquarters," North East DCP said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by the Indian government on December 12, 2019, leading to protests across the national capital. Anti-CAA protests began in December 2019 and continued until nearly February 2020 with its epicentre being in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) on Monday. These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided, stated MHA. CAA Web Portal Launched: Ministry of Home Affairs Launches Web Portal for Citizenship Seekers, ‘CAA-2019’ Mobile App To Come Soon

#WATCH | Delhi Police and RAF hold flag march in Delhi's Seelampur area following the implementation of CAA pic.twitter.com/rl9xpaEggt — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

