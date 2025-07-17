New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea against the acquittal of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abhay Singh and others in an attempt to murder case.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma would hear the appeal filed by complainant Vikas Singh against the March 21 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court acquitting the legislator and others.

Vikas Singh, who was assaulted by Abhay Singh, moved the top court through advocate Sandeep Yadav and contended that the high court erred in its finding.

On March 21, the three judge bench of the Lucknow bench of the high court acquitted the lawmaker and others after a division bench gave a split verdict last year.

In the December 20 2024 decision while one judge convicted and sentenced Abhay Singh for three years imprisonment, the other judge upheld his acquittal by the trial court.

The case refers to a 2010 complaint in Ayodhya in which complainant Vikas Singh alleged that Abhay Singh and his associates attacked him with lethal weapons.

On May 10, 2023, a Ambedkar Nagar court acquitted him in the case for insufficient evidence which Vikas challenged in the high court.

In the SLP, the complainant said the high court acquitted all the accused persons without appreciating the documentary evidence on record, injured witness testimony supported by documentary evidences like medical and technical reports of vehicle and only lent credence to the contradictions in the statements of injured witness/complainant.

