Aurangabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus patients in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 43,656 with the addition of 84 cases, an official said.

These new cases were reported on Thursday. Out of them, 69 were from Aurangabad city and 15 others from the rural parts of the district, he said.

With the death of three patients on Thursday, the fatality count rose to 1,153, the official said.

A total of 84 patients patients recovered from the infection during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is now 995.

