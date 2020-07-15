Aurangabad, Jul 15 (PTI) With 379 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Wednesday, the number of patients in the district reached 9,444, an official said.

As the virus claimed two more lives, the number of victims in the district rose to 370, the official said.

With 144 patients discharged on Wednesday post recovery, the number of recovered persons reached 5,499, he added.

Of the 379 new cases, 294 were from Aurangabad city limits and 85 rural parts of the district. The number of active cases in Aurangabad is now 3,575.

As many as 125 persons were found infected during the antigen test conducted on Wednesday, the district official said.

