Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], 13 July: As the Kanwar Yatra approaches, authorities in Rishikesh are ramping up security and surveillance to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees expected to participate.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwer Singh shared details on the enhanced arrangements, which include the deployment of two drones for aerial surveillance over key routes and traffic management.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

He added that medical teams, SDRF, Forest QRT teams have been assigned to ensure safety and address potential wildlife conflicts.

Speaking to ANI, SSP said, "We are using two drones for aerial surveillance of the routes and traffic management. More than 1000 police officers have been deployed across Lakshman Jhula and Rishikesh. To surveil the route to Neelkanth Mahadev, a control room has been set up in the Laksham Jhula area in our Police Station and SSP Office. More than 40 cameras are being monitored here, covering all the Ghats of the Lakshaman Jhula and Rishikesh, and the walkable paths and traffic routes."

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

"In addition to the police presence, SDRF has been deployed along the route. Medical outposts have been set up across the route. Forest QRT teams have also been deployed to look after conflicts with wildlife," he said.

Earlier this week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged devotees to remain mindful of cleanliness and strictly follow the rules during the Kanwar Yatra.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister highlighted the elaborate arrangements made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

"Kanwar Yatra is very important for us. We hold a major Kanwar Mela. People from across the country come here. The centre for this is Haridwar and the adjoining areas. In a situation like this, several arrangements have to be made. This year too, we have been holding review meetings with people in the administration, the Police department and the district administration to ensure a smooth Yatra. I had a meeting with all departments in Haridwar in the recent past. Senior officers held an inter-state meeting before that. We urge everyone to be mindful of cleanliness and follow the rules of the Yatra. We welcome everyone," Dhami said.

He further said, "Our verification drive (of vendors) is ongoing. We want Kanwar Yatra to be clean like every Yatra."

Reacting on the same occasion, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal stated that the administration is continuously monitoring the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fast and dedicate the pilgrimage to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)