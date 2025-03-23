Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities at Agartala Railway Station recovered and seized 75.5 kg of dry ganja from the Deogarh Express during a routine inspection.

The contraband was found unclaimed and was subsequently seized after completing all legal formalities.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for smuggling the illegal substance. According to officials, the estimated market value of the seized ganja at its destination is approximately Rs 15.10 lakh.

Authorities are working to track down those behind the smuggling attempt and have intensified security checks at the station to curb such illegal activities.

Also Read | BJP President Election: RSS Says 'No Differences With Bharatiya Janata Party, Election for Party Chief To Be Held Soon'.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities at Agartala Railway Station recovered and seized 34 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 5.10 lakh on Wednesday during a routine check, as per the information from officials. The estimated market value of the seized ganja in its destination market is approximately Rs 5.10 lakh. The contraband was found abandoned, with no claimant in sight.

Following due legal procedures, the seized ganja was secured as unclaimed property. The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation to trace the source and owner of the illegal consignment.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was part of an inter-state drug trafficking network, and efforts are underway to identify those involved. Law enforcement agencies have intensified their vigilance at railway stations and other transit points to curb the smuggling of illegal substances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)