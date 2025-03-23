Bengaluru, March 22: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday, clarified that there is no difference of opinion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the selection of the party's President. The RSS asserted that the decision is solely up to the party. However, it also noted that the election for the BJP President will be held soon, putting an end to speculation surrounding the matter.

Addressing a press conference during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Bengaluru on Saturday, RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar responded to a question about the pending election of the BJP President. He said, "The members of the Sangh work in 32 affiliated organisations. Each organisation is independent and has its own decision-making process. They have their own membership structure and established procedures." ‘Violation of Human Rights’: RSS Calls To Stand in Solidarity With Hindu Society of Bangladesh, Expresses Concern on Violence Against Minorities.

He also clarified, "There will be no coordination committee meeting for the election of the BJP President. There is no difference between the BJP and RSS. We work together for society and the country. Even today, we continue to work with the same trust and understanding. The party's procedure is underway, memberships have been completed, and committees have been formed at different levels. In the coming days, the election for the BJP President will take place." "The process will unfold within the party's framework. Just wait for a few days, and everything will become clear," he emphasised.

The current BJP President, J.P. Nadda, who also serves as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals, and Fertilisers, is continuing in the role on an extension. Rumours suggest that the BJP and RSS have not been able to agree on a suitable candidate, leading to speculation about friction between the two organisations. RSS Centenary Celebrations: RSS Achieves Milestone by Adding Over 10,000 New ‘Shakhas’ in Past One Year, Registering Significant Rise in Its Social Activities.

Speaking on national integrity, RSS leader Arun Kumar said, "Our national life has a unique identity, and everyone should safeguard it. There are many languages in this country, but the emotions remain the same. The essence of all languages is one. Great personalities have never confined themselves to their own states; they embody a sense of belonging to the entire nation."

"There are many religions, diverse cuisines, and different cultures, yet the values remain the same. Our culture is one. Our belief is in 'One people, One nation'. Historically, while there were different states within the country, people have always moved freely, settling wherever they wished. This is our uniqueness. There should be no discord over language or culture," he added.

He also remarked, "We must overcome the shortcomings left by British rule. Ultimately, as the Preamble of the Constitution states, 'We, the people of Bharat'. The term 'We' is the defining element. Differences in religion, language, and other aspects end there." "Our identity is one. The Sangh believes that 'we, the people of Bharat' must move forward to address societal issues. We have accepted this, and while no system is perfect, we have created a structure with states and a nation. The core idea should always be to think about the country," he said.

"We aim to build a society that nurtures patriotism, unity, selflessness, discipline, and a 'nation first' mindset. If society is strong and organised, challenges will be addressed effectively. The quality of people determines the destiny of the country. A nation does not become great because of a few great individuals; rather, great citizens make a nation great. This is our work. The society we envision is reflected in the way we shape the Sangh," RSS leader Arun Kumar added.

"The individuals we aspire to see in society are the same we nurture in the Sangh. We do not see ourselves as separate. The spirit of patriotism is rising throughout the country, and so is the willingness to work together. We believe that the country is witnessing qualitative change, though more progress is still needed," he observed. "As this sentiment grows, transformation will follow. This process will accelerate during the centenary celebrations," he said. "The strength of society is paramount. When we say that the RSS is expanding across the nation, it does not merely refer to numerical growth. It signifies the awakening of society's strength," he added.

"The strengthening of the Sangh means strengthening society. If society's strength increases, it will be better equipped to address challenges, questions, and internal issues," RSS leader Arun Kumar noted. “Our organisation's uniqueness lies in our continuous focus on expansion and consolidation. The ultimate goal of the RSS is to transform society. The Sangh is not just an organisation; it is a vast people's movement for social change. We continuously initiate efforts, and those initiatives are consistently evaluated," he concluded.

