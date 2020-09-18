Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Panjagutta division, said, "Chander, a 46-year-old auto driver tried to die by self-immolation. He was seeking a double bedroom flat which is being provided by the Telangana Government. He tried to die by suicide as he was not given a double bedroom flat."

As soon as the auto driver tried to self immolate, the police were informed following which they rushed and stopped him from the act. Chander was taken into custody. (ANI)

