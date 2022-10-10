Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) Auto-rickshaw drivers here staged a demonstration outside a regional transport office (RTO) on Monday against the ban on their services that was imposed by ride-hailing platforms - Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The Karnataka Transport Department issued a notice on Thursday asking the aggregators to immediately stop operating "illegal auto-rickshaw services."

It said the drivers were fleecing the public and were given three days' time to furnish any details they have to continue operating their auto-rickshaws.

According to officials of the department, the aggregators failed to provide any details and did not make any plea.

The department on Monday launched its drive against the aggregator-linked auto-rickshaw services. They penalised a few drivers associated with the ride-hailing companies.

At the demonstration, a large number of drivers parked their vehicles and raised slogans.

Meanwhile, the aggregators continued to show auto-rickshaw services on their mobile applications. They declined to comment on the government notice.

The Transport Department officials, too, remained tight-lipped on why these companies were showing auto-rickshaw services on their applications and not paying heed to the government order.

