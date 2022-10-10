iQOO Neo 7 is rumoured to debut soon. Earlier today, we came across several leaked specifications and features of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone. Now, its launch date has been tipped online by a known tipster ITHome on Weibo. According to ITHome, the launch date of the iQOO Neo 7 could take place between October 20 and October 21, 2022. iQOO Neo 7 To Come With 5,000mAh Battery & 120W Fast Charging Support: Report.

iQOO Neo 7 will be launched as the successor to the iQOO Neo 6. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For photography, the device is said to come equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait snapper. iQOO Neo 6 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a Type-C port. It could be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 7 is said to run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is rumoured to be priced at around Rs 40,000.

