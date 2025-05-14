New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing global visibility and consistency in observance, the Government of India has designated September 23 as the date for celebrating Ayurveda Day each year.

This change, notified through a Gazette Notification dated March 23, marks a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras, which follows a variable lunar calendar, according to the Ministry of AYUSH.

Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness. Until now, Ayurveda Day coincided with Dhanteras, a festival observed in the Hindu month of Kartik (usually October or November). However, as the date of Dhanteras fluctuates each year, the observance of Ayurveda Day lacked a fixed annual date.

The Ministry also noted that in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras would continue to vary widely between 15th October and 12th November posing logistical challenges for organizing national and international observances.

To address this inconsistency and establish a stable reference point for national and global celebrations, the Ministry of Ayush constituted a committee to examine suitable alternatives. The expert panel proposed four potential dates, with 23rd September emerging as the preferred choice. This decision was guided by both practical and symbolic considerations.

The chosen date, 23rd September, coincides with the autumnal equinox, a day when day and night are nearly equal. This astronomical event symbolizes balance in nature, perfectly aligning with the Ayurvedic philosophy that emphasizes equilibrium between the mind, body, and spirit. The equinox, representing cosmic harmony, underscores the essence of Ayurveda--living in balance with nature.

The Ministry of AYUSH urges individuals, health professionals, academic bodies, and international partners to embrace the newly designated date and actively participate in Ayurveda Day celebrations on 23rd September each year. The Ministry sees this shift as an opportunity to further embed Ayurveda into global health narratives and promote its timeless value as a preventive and sustainable healthcare system. (ANI)

