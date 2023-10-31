New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Marking the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the celebration of about 1000 days became a people's movement and saw India notch up several achievements such as becoming the fifth largest economy and the passage of the women's reservation bill.

He also reiterated the resolve to make India a developed country by 2047 and urged the youth to work towards it.

He said the Dandi Yatra brought people together, and similarly the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav made new history with scale of people's participation.

PM Modi participated in an event at the Kartavya Path here that marked the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign and with it of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The PM also launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation-building events.

"Today on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Kartavya Path is witnessing a historic 'mahayagya'. On March 12, 2021 with Mahatma Gandhi's inspiration, the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav that started from Sabarmati ashram is concluding today," he said.

The 1,000-day period saw the country notch up several achievements such as combating the coronavirus pandemic successfully, making the roadmap for a developed India, becoming the fifth largest economy, Chandrayaan-3, winning over 100 medals each in Asian Games and Asian Para Games, getting a new Parliament building and the passage of the women's reservation bill, among others, Modi said.

"We also completed the journey from Rajpath to Kartavya Path. We removed numerous symbols of slavery and the Azad Hind government's first PM Subhas Chandra Bose statue was installed at one end of Kartavya path," he said.

Noting that no region or community was left untouched by freedom struggle, Modi said the country made Amrit Mahotsav everyone's festival.

"We have to make India a developed country till 2047. We have to increase our efforts and everyone's contribution is important," he said.

