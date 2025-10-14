Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw raised concerns over Bengaluru's infrastructure after an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park questioned the city's poor roads and the amount of garbage around.

Her comments followed an overseas business visitor's tour of Biocon Park, who raised questions about the state of the city's infrastructure.

In a post on X, Shaw wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ', Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?' "

In response to the criticism, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge told ANI that the visitor may not have seen the complete picture, adding that infrastructure work in the city is progressing rapidly.

"I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Kharge told ANI.

Reacting further, Karnataka Minister MB Patil highlighted Mazumdar-Shaw's contributions to the state and cautioned against public criticism while development work is ongoing.

"Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state, our country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her. It is mutual. Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste," Patil said.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar blamed the previous BJP government in the State for the potholes on roads.

His remarks came amid mounting criticism from opposition parties and members of civil society for the alleged lack of road maintenance in Bengaluru, resulting in potholes. (ANI)

