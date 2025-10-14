New Delhi, October 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India’s visionary leadership and progressive policymaking have created a strong foundation for innovation, making the country a global leader in technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at AI Bharat Shakti, the official pre-summit event of the upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, FM Sitharaman said that India is witnessing a historic phase where governance and policy decisions are moving faster than ever before. “Several things can remain on paper, but when execution happens under visionary leadership, it brings real change,” the Finance Minister said, adding that this synergy between progressive policies and dynamic governance is driving India’s digital growth. Salesforce AI Investment: Marc Benioff-Run Cloud Software Company To Spend USD 15 Billion in San Francisco in Next 15 Years Amid Global AI Adoption.

FM Sitharaman praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for shaping India’s technology-driven transformation since 2014. “Between 2014 and today, several policy enablers have strengthened governance and created an ecosystem for innovation,” the minister noted. FM Sitharaman highlighted that India’s institutional and policy framework has been instrumental in positioning the country as a global hub for emerging technologies like AI.

The Finance Minister also lauded the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in promoting technology-led growth, recalling his earlier contributions in developing Hyderabad as an IT hub. “With his vision and experience, Andhra Pradesh is the right place to host India’s first AI hub,” FM Sitharaman said.

FM Sitharaman emphasised that both the central and state governments are working in harmony to ensure India stays ahead in the global AI race. “India today is in a phase where policy is pushing ahead much before many others can even absorb it. This has created healthy competition among states, which is ultimately good for the country,” Finance Minister said. AI Skills Passport: EY and Microsoft Team Up and Launch Free Online Programme Designed To Equip Young Indians With Job-Ready AI Skills.

FM Sitharaman added that such proactive governance will help India achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. “Without enabling policies and forward-thinking leadership, we cannot reach our dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. But with the vision we have today, we are well on our way,” FM Sitharaman said.

