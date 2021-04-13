Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged people to make donations to Mukhya Mantri Sahayta Kosh (MMSK) to help the daily wagers and the needy during the COVID-19 crisis.

"In this hour of crisis, the Chief Minister has asked more and more people to donate to the Mukhya Mantri Sahayta Kosh and participate in helping the needy," an official statement said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state. It now has 98,856 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)