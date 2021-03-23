New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said, the bamboo industry has the potential to be worth Rs 30,000 crore.

While addressing a virtual exhibition on bamboo technology, products, and services through video conferencing Gadkari said that the bamboo industry in India will be worth Rs 25 to 30 thousand crore rupees. Technologically proven, cost-effective, and attractive product designing can establish and promote the use and demand of bamboo, which will encourage people to go for bamboo plantation. He assured all assistance from the Ministry of MSME for any scheme related to the promotion of bamboo, a press release issued by MSME stated.

According to the press release, the exhibition was organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE).

Meanwhile, addressing the exhibition, Gadkari said that the use of jute and coir mattresses is soon going to be made mandatory for all NHAI roads. He advocated varied use of traditional materials like jute, coir, and bamboo by developing them further.

He further expressed hope that there is a need to increase demand for bamboo, bamboo has the potential to be used as an alternative to coal and can also be used in construction, the press release stated.

The Minister said that we need more research, a more appropriate approach for product development, market support. He also said that he is trying to get a 50 per cent subsidy from Railways for bamboo and bamboo sticks. He exuded confidence that increasing the use and requirement of bamboo will lead to an increase in its plantation. He said that bamboo can also be used to make bio-CNG and charcoal and IITs can be roped in to conduct further research on this with help of special grants from Bamboo Mission. (ANI)

