Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has arrested a "wanted Bangladeshi terrorist" from a house he had taken on rent in North 24 Parganas district, one of its senior officers said on Monday.

Noor Nabi Maxon, who was "part of a terror outfit in the neighbouring country", identified himself as Tamal Chowdhury and furnished fake documents for renting the house in Madhyamgram area, the CID officer said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: In New World Order Post COVID-19, India Must Take Global Leadership Role.

Acting on a tip-off from a Bangladeshi agency, sleuths of state CID on Saturday night conducted a raid and arrested him from a hideout in Madhyamgram, the officer said.

During the arrest, the sleuths seized from his possession several documents, one passport that is valid from July 15, 2021 to July 14, 2031, along with cash, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Key Highlights From Prime Minister’s Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address In Lok Sabha.

"Maxon has 17 cases filed against him, including few murders and thefts," he said.

The "terrorist" had sneaked into Bengal probably in 2019 and took to selling fish in New Market area during lockdown.

"In Madhyamgram, he lived with a woman and paid Rs 3,000 as rent. We are investigating whether he had come here to evade arrest in Bangladesh or was working for any terror outfit in India. We are grilling him," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)