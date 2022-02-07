New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there is a new world order after the COVID pandemic and India should seize this opportunity for a global leadership role.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Prime Minister told Lok Sabha, "The world is moving very fast towards new world order, new systems following the COVID pandemic. India should not miss this opportunity. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years.

"It is equally true that India has made several developmental strides in the last few years. Work has been done to strengthen the infrastructure of the country. Earlier, the gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to it. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery...these are major changes," he added.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

