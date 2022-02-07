New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening addressed the Parliament on the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. Following the Union Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament, PM Modi had hailed President Kovind’s address. The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31.

The debate on the motion of thanks on his address began on February 2, with both the houses allotting 12 hours for it in the first half of the Budget session. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Rahul Gandhi to Be First Speaker in Debate on Motion of Thanks.

Watch PM Narendra Modi's Reply On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In Lok Sabha:

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. Watch https://t.co/WfOOasml0G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2022

Here Are The Key Highlights of PM Narendra Modi's Address:

PM Modi paid tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar in Lok Sabha. He said, "before making my speech, I would like to pay tributes to Lata Didi. Through her music she unified our nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is being recognised as the new world leader.

PM Modi hits out at the opposition, says some people are still stuck in 2014. Today poor people of the country are getting gas and connection, houses, and toilets. People have their own bank account, he added. PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Today Poor People are Getting Gas, Connection, House & Toilets and Opposition Minds are Still Stuck in 2014.

PM Narendra Modi blamed Congress, AAP government in Delhi for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Punjab, UP, and Uttarakhand during the first wave of coronavirus. COVID-19 Spread Rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand Due to Congress During the First Wave of Coronavirus, Says PM Narendra Modi in Parliament.

PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress saying "You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago. I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years."

"If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfill the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," PM Narendra Modi added.

PM Narendra Modi blasted Congress over inflation. He cited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's quote wherein he had said that war in Korea affects us and it is difficult to manage inflation. Pandit Nehru had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation. PM Narendra Modi Address in Parliament: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Had Also Given Up on Inflation, Says PM.

The government ensured that over 80 crore Indians get access to free ration during pandemic, said PM Narendra Modi.

If we want to get rid of poverty, we have to empower small farmers, need to strengthen them, Said PM Modi.

PM Gati Shakti will reduce logistics costs and this will benefit local industries, said PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in his address said that there were only 500 start-ups in the country before 2014. Now over 60 thousand start-ups are working within the country.

PM Narendra Modi targeted Congress in his address. He said that Congress's policy is 'divide and rule'. Congress has become the leader of the Tukde-Tukde Gang. PM Modi further said that Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country. "I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat," said PM Modi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2022 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).