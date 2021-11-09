Banihal/Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) A hawker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said Tuesday.

Police were informed around 6 pm that a dead body was lying in a deep gorge in the Sherbibi area in Banihal tehsil, they said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Irfan of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding he used to travel about selling clothes in rural areas.

Rags of clothes were found on the spot, they said.

The body has serious injuries, which suggest an accidental fall, they said, adding the body has been sent to sub division hospital (SDH), Banihal for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause.

An inquest proceeding has been initiated in this regard at Banihal police station.

