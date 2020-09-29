Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne armed men looted Rs 1,50,000 from a bank employee here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Purkazi area when the victim was returning to the bank from a village on a motorcycle, they said.

Also Read | Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Vice President Advised Home Quarantine.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and began the search for the culprits, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)