Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Bank employees in Jaipur held a protest on Wednesday, joining the nationwide strike called by major bank unions and central trade unions against the government's labour policies.

The demonstration was held outside the Bank of India's Regional Office on M.I. Road.

Mahesh Mishra, General Secretary of the Rajasthan Pradesh Bank Employees Union, said the protest was organised to highlight a 17-point charter of demands, including the rollback of new labour codes, a ban on outsourcing, restoration of the old pension scheme, raising the gratuity limit to Rs 25 lakh, removing GST on medical insurance, and ensuring a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000.

"The government's decisions are directly impacting the rights and security of workers. Today's protest is a message that bank employees stand united, and if our demands are ignored, the agitation will intensify," Mishra said.

The protest was part of a national call given by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), and BEFI, in coordination with central trade unions.

