India News | Bareilly Man Suffers Fracture, Appeals for Assistance After Being Lifted into Air During Storm

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A man who was lifted into the air along with a tin shed during a violent storm in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh is undergoing treatment after suffering a fracture and multiple injuries.

Identified as Nanhe Mian, a labourer from Bareilly, he said the weather suddenly changed in the afternoon when strong winds began blowing while he was working. He recalled that a tin shed and its sheets started flying due to the intensity of the storm.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, he said, "I am a labourer. I was working when the storm struck. That's when the structure began to lift into the air."

He added that he was working with others at the site when the incident happened. "There were four other people with me. I told them, 'I'll hold this down; you tie it securely.' We were holding onto that tin when I was swept away right along with it," he said.

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Describing the moment he was swept away by the strom, Nanhe Mian said, "My grip slipped, and I lost hold of it. I don't know exactly what happened next, only Allah knows. I landed about 80 feet away."

He further said he fell into a water-filled maize field and got stuck in the mud, when a man rescued him. "It was a maize field, and it was filled with water. I ended up embedded in the mud there. A man happened to be watching from nearby. He came running out of his house. He pulled me onto his shoulders. Then, he helped me sit on his motorcycle and took me away," he said.

"I underwent an X-ray examination and was then taken to Bareilly. I sustained a fracture requiring a metal plate, and I have injuries all over my body," he added.

He also said no official help has reached him so far and appealed for assistance. "So far, no one has come to visit me. I have young children to support. There is no one else in the family to earn a living. I am in distress. I will only be able to work again once my injuries have healed. I appeal to the government to provide whatever assistance it can to help me. A young person, I don't know who exactly, recorded that video of the incident," he said.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed relentless rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in various parts of the state, in which at least 104 people have lost their lives, Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar said on Thursday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)