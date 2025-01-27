Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Barmer MP Rajkumar Roat has demanded action against the school administration in Dungarpur district for pitching a saffron flag along side the tricolour on Republic Day.

Sharing a picture on X, Roat said, "On Republic Day, instead of hoisting the national flag, another flag was hoisted in the government school of Faloj in Dungarpur district."

He said that the national flag was put behind for "show."

"This act on Republic Day is shameful for the country. We demand the administration to take immediate action against the school administration with anti-constitutional mentality involved in the incident," Roat said.

