Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) In a setback to the AAP in Punjab, MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby resigned from the party.

The Bathinda Rural legislator announced the decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through her Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

There is speculation that she may join the Congress.

“Mr. @ArvindKejriwal ji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMann ji This is hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party.Please accept my resignation.Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby.(MLA Bti.rural),” Ruby said in a tweet.

Reacting to her resignation, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday took a dig at Ruby, saying she was joining the Congress as she did not have any chance to get the AAP ticket for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections.

“Rupinder Ruby is our younger sister, (she should) be happy wherever she goes. This time, she did not have a chance to get a ticket from the AAP. Therefore, she is joining the Congress. It is a request to the Congress not to cheat Ruby and give her a ticket from Bathinda Rural seat,” said Cheema in a tweet.

